Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU) Expands By 100.0%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CMCAU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCAU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,920,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000.

