Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Increases By 96.2%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 58,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $27.37. 83,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.98%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

