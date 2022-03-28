Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Decreases By 42.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

