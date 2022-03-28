Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Decreases By 42.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.32.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
