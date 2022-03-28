Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Declines By 46.3%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 541,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

