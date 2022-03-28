Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO) Rises By 80.5%

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
CTO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,152. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $385.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
