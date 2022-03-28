Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases By 92.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 60,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 940,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 843,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 636,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 179,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,727. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

