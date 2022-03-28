Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Rises By 68.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,400 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 1,859,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.3 days.

Shares of GWLLF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWLLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Wall Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

