Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Increases By 88.8%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the February 28th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.2 days.

OTCMKTS HDIUF traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.47. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDIUF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

