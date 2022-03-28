Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Increases By 75.0%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of Insurance Australia Group stock remained flat at $$16.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 263. Insurance Australia Group has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

