Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Declines By 42.7%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.38. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,095. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $169.33 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.526 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
