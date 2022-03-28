Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Declines By 42.7%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.38. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,095. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $169.33 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.526 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

