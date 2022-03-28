Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Decreases By 42.2%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €78.00 ($85.71) to €88.00 ($96.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

IPSEY traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.96. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

