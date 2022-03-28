Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declines By 40.5%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 505,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $49.13 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
