Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declines By 40.5%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 505,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $49.13 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

