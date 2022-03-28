Short Interest in Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Drops By 40.9%

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PIK opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12. Kidpik has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

