Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Declines By 39.7%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LexaGene stock opened at 0.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.30. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 0.86.

Get LexaGene alerts:

About LexaGene (Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.