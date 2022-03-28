Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Declines By 40.0%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $5.71 on Monday. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.