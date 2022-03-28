Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Rises By 85.6%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.
MIST traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.45.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
