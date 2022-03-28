Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Expands By 78.2%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mmtec during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mmtec by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 392,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,343. Mmtec has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

