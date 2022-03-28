Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Grows By 66.9%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NATR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.31. 31,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.59. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 19.10%.
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
