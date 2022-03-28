Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Grows By 66.9%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NATR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.31. 31,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.59. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,010,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 500,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

