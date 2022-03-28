Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Increases By 66.4%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.6 days.

Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $$24.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.