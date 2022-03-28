Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Increases By 66.4%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.6 days.
Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $$24.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $28.64.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
