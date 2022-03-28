Short Interest in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Expands By 69.2%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NINE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,050. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $144,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.