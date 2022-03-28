Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Increases By 74.6%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.01. 126,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.