Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declines By 41.1%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 17,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,834. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.79%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ORC shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.