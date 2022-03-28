Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declines By 41.1%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 17,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,834. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORC shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

