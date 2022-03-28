Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Drops By 45.0%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Phunware by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Phunware by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phunware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,226,181. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 12.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.