Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Rises By 94.8%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

QNRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,689. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QNRX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

