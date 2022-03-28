Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Grows By 86.1%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,000 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the February 28th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Recon Technology by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 336,799 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.14. 22,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

About Recon Technology (Get Rating)

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.