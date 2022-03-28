Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Drops By 42.1%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBAC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,303. RedBall Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

