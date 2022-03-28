Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Expands By 90.7%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,700 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.1 days.

RHHVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHVF traded up $15.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.90. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.64. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $420.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.