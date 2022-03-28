Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Grows By 82.4%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.57. 32,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

