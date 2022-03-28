Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Drops By 40.3%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 186,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SJT opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.60.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.87%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
