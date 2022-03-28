Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Drops By 40.3%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 186,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SJT opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 457,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.