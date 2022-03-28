Short Interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Increases By 89.8%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,500 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SCWX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.17.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

