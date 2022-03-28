Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Increases By 71.4%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:SHI traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.94.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
