Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Increases By 71.4%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:SHI traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

