Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Decreases By 42.4%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 307,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,770.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 350 ($4.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $$3.50 on Monday. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.