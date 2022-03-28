Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Decreases By 42.4%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBLUY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.90. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240. Stabilus has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

