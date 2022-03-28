Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 80.3%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TDF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. 37,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.