Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Expands By 72.7%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE MNP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. 38,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $16.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
