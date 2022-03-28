Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Expands By 72.7%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE MNP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. 38,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 623,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 853.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

