Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $152.03 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

