Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Update

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. 4,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

About Silverback Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.