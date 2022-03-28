SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) COO Steven W. Adam Sells 10,000 Shares

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $33.80. 216,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
