Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Trading Down 5.9%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48. 1,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

