SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $151,812.25 and $22,544.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

