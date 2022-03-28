Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $161.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.52.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $138.00 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.