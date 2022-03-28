Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE SGR.UN opened at C$16.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$785.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.57 and a 52-week high of C$17.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGR.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

