SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will report $369.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.50 million and the lowest is $346.79 million. SLM posted sales of $331.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

