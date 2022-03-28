Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,935,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 21,430,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,169.0 days.

SNMRF stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNMRF shares. Citigroup raised Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

