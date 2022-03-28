Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 64022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84.
About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)
Recommended Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.