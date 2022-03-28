Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 64022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84.

About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

