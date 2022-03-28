SOMESING Price Tops $0.0544 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $143.28 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.63 or 0.07090385 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.67 or 1.00117034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047169 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

