Sonar Reaches One Day Volume of $110,268.00 (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Sonar has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $110,268.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.11 or 0.07106996 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.49 or 0.99888767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.