Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 814,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONN shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 629,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 565,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 219,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

