Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

About Southern States Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.