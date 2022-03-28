Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,736,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 26,768,307 shares.The stock last traded at $6.99 and had previously closed at $6.88.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.